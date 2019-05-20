New wick up his sleeve: Tete-a-tete with Team 'John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum'

By Express News Service

Amidst rumours of a possible fourth Matrix movie, Keanu Reeves returns with perhaps his second most popular role after Neo, that of master assassin John Wick, in the third installment of the titular series, titled Chapter 3 - Parabellum. If the trailers are anything to go by, then get set for a load of cold-blooded action and merciless killings.

However, in this movie, John Wick is on the run, and with a $14 million bounty on his life, making him the top target for the world’s top assassins. Wick, who was declared ex-communicado after killing D’Antonio on Continental Grounds, must find a way out of New York.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, it also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane, in supporting roles.

We speak to director Chad Stahelski, and superstars Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, on what the fans of the franchise can expect from this action-packed, neo-noir thriller.

Excerpts:

Chad, why do you think the franchise continues to attract everyone?

Chad Stahelski: It’s a complete mystery to me. Hopefully, it has something to do with the look that we give it. We try to make action look very pretty – like the aesthetic, and the fact that we try to bend the rules of filmmaking a little bit. Also, we tried to open up the universe. I’d like to think that I offered an environment that is collaborative and creatively open to express a lot of ideas to take it somewhere else.

Keanu, what do you love about John Wick, as a character? How did you feel like working on this film?

Keanu Reeves: For me, to put the suit on, was a great pleasure. I absolutely loved the character. I loved his will. I loved his grief. For me, it’s kind of rich, deep, soulful character. I love his will to try and survive, the way he is capable. And I like his sense of humour. I think he is a good man in that world.

What is your favourite action sequence in this film?

KR: It’s hard to pick a favourite action scene. I liked the motorcycle sequence. Chad Stahelski’s a visionary and his outlook gave the scene a different feel. There’s also some CG involved, and we have tried to make that computer-generated environment look sort of real. The most unique one is the gun sequence on the horse.

Halle, what are your thoughts on joining this cast? Do you think the franchise redefines action films?

Halle Berry: I think the John Wick series has brought a revolution in the action genre, and it is something different from what we are offered today. It’s real-life action and it is beautiful. It’s storytelling in a way which is different for an action movie, but it has an amazing cast. The movie will not disappoint – it has Keanu Reeves, who I think, single-handedly, is one of the only guys in this generation who can really get away with anything. Not talking in a film, but still being present is interesting to watch. That’s what I look out for, whenever I watch these movies.

You had to work with dogs...

HB: I loved these dogs. I really did. I spent five months with them — three-four days a week going over training with them, learning to be around them and really getting to understand how they are and how they work. And, how we can best work with them.

Tell us about filming in Morocco.

HB: I thought it was beautiful. It was a nice change far away, far from the world. It was colourful. I could smell it through the screen, you know. It’s palpable.

CS: With juxtaposition to New York city an Arabic environment that had such a rich and colourful palette.

Tell us about your experience working with Chad.

KR: Working with Chad was really fun. He is a great collaborator. We both kind of have the same taste. He likes what I tend to like in terms of action, cinema and we can just talk about stories and characters and also inventiveness.

So I really enjoyed that he is a really good director. He knows what he wants. He knows what to communicate. He knows what he is seeing. And he is a good guy.

