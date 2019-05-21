Home Entertainment English

Brightburn was a great help to me: James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn, who was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before being re-hired, said that his upcoming project Brightburn helped him a lot when he was not getting work in the indust

Published: 21st May 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Writer-Director James Gunn. (File | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker James Gunn, who was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before being re-hired, said that his upcoming project Brightburn helped him a lot when he was not getting work in the industry.
“Brightburn was definitely something I could focus on. I like to work, so Brightburn was a 
great help to me when I wasn’t doing anything,” Gunn told usatoday.com.

In the same interview, Gunn shared that “never even for a second” in his life he had lost his enthusiasm for filmmaking or telling stories. “It is just innate to who I am. It could be through movies or books or TV or video games, I don’t care. I just love telling stories.”

Gunn was ousted from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise when dozens of his tweets — about paedophilia and rape — from nearly a decade ago came to light. The studio believed that the comments were unacceptable in the #MeToo era and were not in line with Disney’s family-friendly image. But with multiple petitions including from the actors of the Guardians films themselves, Disney re-hired Gunn on the project. Gunn’s horror film Brightburn will release the film in India on May 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp