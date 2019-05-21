Brightburn was a great help to me: James Gunn

By Express News Service

Filmmaker James Gunn, who was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before being re-hired, said that his upcoming project Brightburn helped him a lot when he was not getting work in the industry.

“Brightburn was definitely something I could focus on. I like to work, so Brightburn was a

great help to me when I wasn’t doing anything,” Gunn told usatoday.com.

In the same interview, Gunn shared that “never even for a second” in his life he had lost his enthusiasm for filmmaking or telling stories. “It is just innate to who I am. It could be through movies or books or TV or video games, I don’t care. I just love telling stories.”

Gunn was ousted from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise when dozens of his tweets — about paedophilia and rape — from nearly a decade ago came to light. The studio believed that the comments were unacceptable in the #MeToo era and were not in line with Disney’s family-friendly image. But with multiple petitions including from the actors of the Guardians films themselves, Disney re-hired Gunn on the project. Gunn’s horror film Brightburn will release the film in India on May 24.