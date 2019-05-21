'John Wick 4' to release in 2021

Home Entertainment English

Entertainment company Lionsgate has announced that the film, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in the titular role, will release on May 21, 2021.

A still from Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: As "John Wick: Chapter 3  Parabellum" continues to rule the box office, the makers of the film have announced that the fourth installment in the series is already in the works and will hit the theatres in 2021.

According to Variety, the studio made the announcement via a text message to fans.

"You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming, May 21, 2021," the message read.

The makers did not share any more details about the fourth film in the franchise.

"John Wick 4" is the second title to land on May 21, 2021 after Warner Bros' "DC Super Pets".

John Wick: Chapter 3

