Selena Gomez says she will marry her 68-year-old co-star Bill Murray

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray were in France for the 72nd Cannes Film festival.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez made a surprise announcement on Instagram when she revealed her plan to marry co-actor Bill Murray!

Following her Cannes red carpet debut along with the screening of her film The Dead Don't Die, the 26-year-old shared many pictures on social media. She made the announcement in one of the posts.

"My first time in Cannes! I’m so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast. By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married," read a gallery post shared by the I Can't Get Enough songstress.

Selena's fans are confused. Is this a joke or not?

Her Instagram account is filled with inquisitive questions from stunned fans. Check it out: 

