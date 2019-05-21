Selena Gomez says she will marry her 68-year-old co-star Bill Murray

By Online Desk

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez made a surprise announcement on Instagram when she revealed her plan to marry co-actor Bill Murray!

Following her Cannes red carpet debut along with the screening of her film The Dead Don't Die, the 26-year-old shared many pictures on social media. She made the announcement in one of the posts.

"My first time in Cannes! I’m so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast. By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married," read a gallery post shared by the I Can't Get Enough songstress.

Selena's fans are confused. Is this a joke or not?

Her Instagram account is filled with inquisitive questions from stunned fans. Check it out: