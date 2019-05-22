Home Entertainment English

Cardi B postpones performances in aftermath of plastic surgery

The rapper has postponed several upcoming performances and concerts after being given "strict doctor's orders" to take it easy, reported People.

Published: 22nd May 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cardi B. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Cardi B is taking some time off from her busy schedule to "fully recover" from her recent plastic surgery procedures.

The rapper has postponed several upcoming performances and concerts after being given "strict doctor's orders" to take it easy, reported People.

A rep for the 26-year-old artist told People, "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery."

"Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May," the rep added.

Cardi B. (Photo | Twitter)

Many fans expressed their concern on Twitter after reports surfaced that the rapper had backed out of a Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland. The Grammy Award winner was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival on Friday night.

The radio station later confirmed the news, adding that the show would be postponed to a later date citing health issues as the reason.

Cardi was also scheduled to perform on Tuesday night at El Paso County Coliseum in Texas, which she postponed later.

"She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September," Cardi's rep said.

According to a source cited by E! News, the artist is cancelling all her performances for the remainder of May to "focus on recovering and healing," as advised by her doctor.

"After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into her work so she wouldn't disappoint her fans and wanted fulfill her obligations. The travelling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body," the insider shared.

After denying it for months, Cardi recently admitted that she underwent liposuction in the months following the birth of her daughter Kulture.

The artist, known for her candid nature, pleasantly surprised her fans when she openly talked about liposuction, saying she doesn't like "lying about things."

It is no secret that there is a stigma surrounding the procedure. However, Cardi told E! News at the launch of her second Fashion Nova collection, "It was important for me because I don't like lying about things."

In an effort to be honest with her fans, the 26-year-old rapper plans on sharing more about the weight-loss process, which, she said, took months.

Speaking about the overall result, the artist shared that she is "enjoying" the slimmer figure she has attained now.

On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart. 'Hustlers' is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cardi B Plastic surgery Concert cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp