Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams react to Season 8 criticisms

Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, that ended yesterday, went on a foul-mouthed rant after being asked about the criticism to the eighth and final season of the popular fantasy show.

“How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think that way no matter what anyone thinks about this season. I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here, but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their (negative) judgement on it, in my head they can go f*** themselves,” Harington told Esquire magazine in an interview.

The actor, who joined the series in his early 20s, said he has seen people spend sleepless nights on the show. “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f*** because everyone tried their hardest. That’s how I feel. In the end, no one is a bigger fan of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves. That’s all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end,” he said.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, branded the petition to remake the final season of the show, ‘disrespectful’. The actor was referring to the Change.org petition asking for a remake of the final season of the much-loved show, which has received around a million signatures.

Speaking to New York Times, Turner said that she wasn’t surprised by the hostile reaction from fans. “People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel.” She further added that twists on the show have always been unconventional and thus it shouldn’t be a ‘negative thing for fans’.

The petition, she said, insults the effort and labour the entire crew has put in production for several months. “I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Maisie Williams’ response to the criticism was very much in line with her on-screen persona of Arya Stark. She took to her Twitter account and said, “Just here for the memes.”