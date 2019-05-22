Home Entertainment English

Michael Peña joins hybrid 'Tom & Jerry' movie

The slapstick cat-and-mouse antics of "Tom & Jerry" have been around since 1940 when they were introduced by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Peña

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Michael Peña will play the antagonist in Warner Bros live-action/aminated take on the classic cartoon, "Tom & Jerry".

It will be directed by Tim Story.

Peña joins previously announced star Chloe Grace Moretz, who leads the film as Kayla, a new hire at an elegant Park Hotel where Jerry is staying. Worried for her job, she hires a broke alley cat, Tom, to get rid of the mouse, reports deadline.com.

Peña's character, Terrance, is the Deputy General Manager of the hotel. A bit of bully, he hires Kayla as a temporary hire only to end up pitted against her and Tom/ Jerry once she starts impressing upper management.

The slapstick cat-and-mouse antics of "Tom & Jerry" have been around since 1940 when they were introduced by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Between 1940 and 1958, the original "Tom & Jerry" series yielded 114 shorts and won seven Oscars in the animated short category.

Television franchises, more shorts and a 1992 feature film, "Tom & Jerry: The Movie" would follow over the decades.

"Tom & Jerry" will hit theatres on April 16, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom and Jerry movie Michael Pena Warner Bros

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp