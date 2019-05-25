Home Entertainment English

Fans upset over Ariana Grande's 'unrecognisable' wax statue at Madame Tussauds London

The fans were not thrilled with the statue of the pop singer as they found it inappropriate as per the looks of the singer.

Published: 25th May 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As soon as Madame Tussauds London unveiled the wax statue of American singer Ariana Grande this week, it met with disdain and confusion on social media by her fans.

The fans were not thrilled with the statue of the pop singer as they found it inappropriate as per the looks of the singer.

After teasing the unveiling in April--and calling upon her fans to help choose the statue's outfit--Madame Tussauds tweeted a picture of the figure on Tuesday. While the organisation claimed it had "nailed" her style, Twitter users had a few issues with the rest of the piece, as reported by E-News.

The fans of the singer stormed the social media and wrote, "She doesn't look anything like Ariana!" one commenter wrote.

In fact, fans argued that there were several facial features on the statue that didn't match Grande's looks, including the eyebrows and the nose.

"Yeah this is really bad lol," tweeted one critic.

"The whole face is off, does not look like her at all. Her eyebrows have never looked like that." another Twitter user said.

This wasn't the first time Madame Tussauds had unveiled a Grande-inspired wax figure. The organisation's Las Vegas location debuted one in 2017 and its Berlin hub unveiled one at the beginning of this year.

For those who are eager to see the wax figure in London, they'll be able to do so for the next five weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madame Tussauds London American singer Ariana Grande

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp