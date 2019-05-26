Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus debuts 3 songs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

On Saturday Miley performed a preview of the tracks reportedly titled "Mother's Daughter," "Cattitude" and "Dream" at the U.K. festival on Saturday.

Published: 26th May 2019

Miley Cyrus. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Miley Cyrus who headlined the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, England, surprised fans by performing three new songs from her new record, slated to be out next week.

According to Billboard, fans are counting down to May 30 -- which according to teasers she put out for the release of her new project which she calls "She Is Coming"

"I'm nasty, I'm evil/ Must be somethin' in the water/ Or that I'm my mother's daughter," Cyrus proclaimed in the chorus of one song, while she name-checked her "cattitude" and name-dropped Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in another: "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

On a third new song, she sang, "Drugs rule everything around me."

The 26-year-old pop singer even posted pictures from the show on her Instagram which only served to heighten the anticipation.

"I love you Miley but I listen to Hannah ...," she captioned a picture while the other read, "I love you me but I listen to Ari ."

The singer, who has been putting out cryptic messages of a possible upcoming project for some time now, again posted a picture from the "big weekend" along with a caption which read, "SHE CAME to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend."

WATCH MOTHER’S DAUGHTER:

At the Big Weekend set list, Cyrus also belted out several of her hits 'Party in the U.S.A,' 'Wrecking Ball' and 'We Can't Stop,' which featured guest Charli XCX.

Earlier the 'When I Look at You'piqued curiosity of her fans by posting pictures from her recording sessions where she can be seen posing with a mic.

