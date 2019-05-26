Home Entertainment English

Oscar Academy head John Bailey sees 'logic' in an India office

"India's entertainment capital has opened its doors and the government of Maharashtra has proposed to establish Oscars office in Mumbai, representing Asian film industry," tweeted Vinod Tawde.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Academy, Oscars

The Academy accepted 928 new members from 56 countries last year. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After the Maharashtra government proposed to set up an Oscars office here, Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences President John Bailey hailed it as an "excellent idea".

"India's entertainment capital has opened its doors and the government of Maharashtra has proposed to establish Oscars office in Mumbai, representing Asian film industry," tweeted Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde, who welcomed Bailey to the city on Saturday.

Asked about it, the President of the Academy Awards (Oscars) said, "We have an office in London, and there is one in New York. Those are the only two standing offices. India is the largest filmmaking country in the world. The country makes up to 1,800 movies a year, which is four times the number we make in the US. There is logic to it, it's an excellent idea."

But he said the Academy was not a corporation or company as such. "It is a service organisation for its members or the artistes that are its members, to preserve history, to expand our history and to honour history...through the Oscars every year, to honour the best of the filmmaking in that year. It has a specific human focus.

"The reason to have an office anywhere is based upon the services the Academy can provide to the members. Thus, key to having an office in Mumbai or in India would be to being able to service the members and the community and to expand the outreach."

Stating that last year, the Academy accepted 928 new members from 56 countries, Bailey said, "The Academy is expanding because we understand more and more of the preservation of our history is tied into the rest of the world. The Academy is not just a Hollywood bubble."

On Sunday, Bailey led a masterclass and was in conversation with his wife Carol Littleton, also Governor at the Oscar Academy. He spoke about his cinematic journey and shared four clips from films he had shot.

Bailey will also visit Delhi, and will engage in an interactive session at the Siri Fort Auditorium on May 28. The initiative to explore possibilities of collaboration is organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The interaction will give an insight into the thought leadership at Oscars, the nuances behind the craft of cutting edge filming techniques, and develop an understanding amongst the stakeholders about creating world-class content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
oscars office in India Maharashtra government John Bailey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp