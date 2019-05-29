Home Entertainment English

American rapper Cardi B buys USD 80k diamonds for Baby Kulture

WASHINGTON: American rapper Cardi B got her 10-month -old daughter diamond bracelets and a pair of diamond earrings worth USD 80,000 and bragged about it on Instagram.

The rapper, 26 showing baby Kulture Kiari wearing one of the expensive new bracelets, The Exponent reported.

Cardi B captioned the since-deleted photo as: "Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval."

She further wrote : "Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b***h gonna spoil. If I'm iced out my daughter gotta be too. YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A** TO DO SOO."

The 'I Like It' hitmaker then shared a quick video of Kulture wearing one of the bracelets as she enjoyed a snack on her Instagram Story, which stays active on the site for just 24 hours.Kulture is Cardi B and Offset's daughter.

The rapper's swanky purchase comes after she was able to spend Mother's Day with her daughter earlier this month, despite previously lamenting the fact that she was booked to play a show in South Carolina. 

