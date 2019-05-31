Home Entertainment English

Chris reveals mementos he got from Avengers

Two hammers, a costume, and the signature Stormbreaker.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Chris Hemsworth

What did Chris Hemsworth keep from the sets of Avengers: Endgame?
Two hammers, a costume, and the signature Stormbreaker.The actor, who plays Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, apparently has a favourite spot in his house to display these mementos. “I got the hammers, Stormbreaker, and one of the costumes. I keep putting it on the mantel place. My wife’s like, ‘man...’,” Hemsworth said in an interview.

After saving the universe from supervillains, he will be seen fighting rogue aliens as Agent M in Sony Pictures’ Men In Black: International. The film, directed by F Gary Gray, also features Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Hemsworth’s Avengers co-star Tessa Thompson as Agent M.

“With each film and each character you want to do something different and this was something I hadn’t done before. I had spent so much time in the fantasy world playing Thor but this a very contemporary setting,” said Hemsworth.

