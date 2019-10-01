Home Entertainment English

We discount older women in society, says James Cameron

Hollywood mogul James Cameron feels Sarah Connor, a character from the 'Terminator' franchise, is in a league of her own.

Published: 01st October 2019

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood mogul James Cameron says older women are always portrayed as powerful figures in classic mythology, but current society fails to reflect that trend on the big screen.

In recent times, heroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel have entertained the world, and ushered in a wave of new female protagonists. But Cameron feels Sarah Connor, a character from the "Terminator" franchise, is in a league of her own.

"How many of those characters are over 40?" questioned Camron, whose is ready to release "Terminator: Dark Fate" soon.

"It's a very short list. How many of them are over 60? Big fat zero. The guys are still packing guns into their 80s. But in our society we discount the older woman. In classic mythology, she is the keeper of wisdom, sometimes the sorceress or the seer, but always a powerful figure. We put that together with a kick-ass action hero and that's something you haven't seen before," he added.

Cameron's "Terminator: Dark Fate" brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

Although "Terminator: Dark Fate" is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between.

Cameron always had Hamilton's name in mind for the role of Sarah Connor.

"I don't think any of us imagined anyone else in the role. We would just not have brought Sarah back without Linda. When Sarah appears on screen, you just feel, okay, here we go," he said.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" is scheduled to release on November 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

