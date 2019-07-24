James Cameron gives shout out to 'Avengers: Endgame' for becoming all-time highest grosser beating Avatar

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated Marvel Studios after their superhero tentpole "Avengers: Endgame" dislodged "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Disney, which own Marvel Studios, announced on Sunday that the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed superhero epic, has surpassed the USD 2,789,700,000 earning figure of "Avatar".



Cameron, 64, shared a art photo that showed Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprite seeds.

"Oel Ngati Kameie, I see you Marvel. Congratulations to 'Avengers: Endgame' on becoming the new box office king," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

"Endgame" has been in theatres for 13 weeks and Disney recently re-released the movie with additional footage.

The Russo brothers paid the compliment back to the veteran, saying that his work, which boasts of global blockbusters such as "Alien", "Terminator" series and "Titanic", inspired them to get into making movies.

"You're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place.

Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world's eyes to what's possible.

We can't wait to see where you take us next." they wrote.

In May, Cameron had hailed the success of "Endgame" after it surpassed the earnings of his 1997 classic "Titanic".

"To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!,"



Cameron wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the Avengers logo rocking Titanic.