Tom Holland played a major role in the Disney-MCU reconcilliation

By Express News Service

Tom Holland is reportedly the reason why Spider-Man will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Sony’s failure to reach an agreement with Disney in August. Holland had personally reached out to the heads at Disney and Sony to negotiate a deal that would allow his character Peter Parker to stay part of the MCU.

Although Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra previously claimed that “the door [was] closed” on Spider-Man‘s return, Holland still “made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution”, according to reports.

Holland’s attempts to broker a reconciliation were successful. Marvel recently confirmed that there will be a third Spidey film within its universe. Spider-Man: Homecoming 3, the follow-up to 2019’s Far From Home, is expected to arrive in theatres on July 16 2021, with Holland returning as the web-slinging teenage hero.

It was also announced that “Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film”, though details of the project remain unknown.

The dispute in August outraged plenty of fans, Stan Lee’s daughter included. Joan Celia Lee criticised both Disney and Marvel Studios over their handling of her late father’s comic creation. “Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father’s creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy,” she wrote in a statement.