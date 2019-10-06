Home Entertainment English

Everybody doesn't like his stuff either: Samuel L Jackson on Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel films 

Scorsese said he had seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the 'emotional and psychological experiences.'

samuel_jackson_and_martin_scorcese

L-R: Actors Samuel L Jackson and Martin Scorsese. (Photos | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In his witty Nick Fury style, Samuel L Jackson responded to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese's "theme parks" comments on Marvel movies, saying everybody doesn't like "his stuff either".

In a recent interview, Scorsese had said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies don't serve the purpose of cinema and are rather a theme park adventure.

Jackson, who plays the inimitable Nick Fury in the MCU, said the director is entitled to an opinion but that can't stop people from making movies they believe in.

"I didn't pay much attention to it. I mean that's like saying Bugs Bunny ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn't like his stuff either. We do but not everybody. Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's okay. Ain't going to stop nobody from making movies," Jackson told Variety.

Scorsese said he had seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema.

Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," the director said.

