'Here we are, six times platinum': Lady Gaga celebrates one year anniversary of 'A Star Is Born'

"Shallow" won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during last awards season.

Published: 07th October 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga marked the first anniversary of the release of the movie album of "A Star Is Born".

According to Interscope, the 33-year-old singer-actor was presented with a plaque honouring the album's sales milestones.

The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.

"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," the singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, as she showed off her bubblegum pink hair.

The soundtrack also features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and film's director and her co-star Bradley Cooper.

"Shallow" won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during last awards season.

A Star Is Born  Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper
