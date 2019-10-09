Home Entertainment English

Cherry Jones joins Jessica Chastain in Tammy Faye biopic

Veteran actor Cherry Jones has been roped in for the biopic on televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, featuring Jessica Chastain. 

Published: 09th October 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cherry Jones

Cherry Jones

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Cherry Jones has been roped in for the biopic on televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, featuring Jessica Chastain. According to sources, Andrew Garfield is also part of Fox Searchlight’’s upcoming biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.Based on the documentary of the same name, directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the movie focuses on the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and Chastain, respectively.

Michael Showalter is directing the feature film from a script by Abe Sylvia.According to the plot synopsis, “in the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park.”

During the height of the AIDS crisis, the couple’s empire saw a downfall following the revelation of financial improprieties and a rape allegation against Jim.Chastain will also serve as a producer on the project along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cherry Jones Tammy Faye Bakker Jessica Chastain Tammy faye biopic Michael Showalter
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp