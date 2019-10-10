Home Entertainment English

Hollywood was a man's world, says actress Gwyneth Paltrow

She said the creators of Netflix's show 'The Politician', Ryan Murphy and her husband Flachuk, were persistent 'like a dog with a bone' to make her say yes to the project.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who rose to fame with her roles in 90s films like "Seven" and "Emma", recently opened up about her struggles in the initial days in Hollywood. In an interview to elle.com, Paltrow said: "In the '90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field. You used to hear, 'That actress is so ambitious,' like it was a dirty word."

But now with her health company "Goop", she said that her "ambition has been unleashed". The 47-year-old star, who took a break from acting to focus on her company, is now back in front of the camera. She recently featured in Netflix's show "The Politician", and the credit goes to her husband Brad Falchuk, one of the show's creators.

She said the creators Ryan Murphy and her husband Flachuk were persistent "like a dog with a bone" to make her say yes to the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ryan Murphy Gwyneth Paltrow The Politician Goop Hollywood
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp