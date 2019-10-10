Home Entertainment English

Underworld director Len Wiseman to make female-centric John Wick spinoff

Underworld creator Len Wiseman is set to direct the movie, with a script from Shay Hatten, who penned the third John Wick movie. Ballerina was first announced in 2017.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick

Keanu Reeves in John Wick (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Ballerina, a movie set in the John Wick world and focusing on a “young female assassin,” is on the fast track at Lionsgate.

The heroine of Ballerina will be motivated to seek revenge for the deaths of her family. A character referred to in the credits of John Wick 3: Parabellum as Ballerina was played by real-life ballerina Unity Phelan.

When Wick seeks refuge with Anjelica Huston’s The Director, a ballerina dances in the background, who shares the same style of tattoos that Wick does. Keanu Reeves is not confirmed to appear, but a cameo is reportedly a possibility.

