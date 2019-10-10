Underworld director Len Wiseman to make female-centric John Wick spinoff

By Express News Service

Ballerina, a movie set in the John Wick world and focusing on a “young female assassin,” is on the fast track at Lionsgate.

Underworld creator Len Wiseman is set to direct the movie, with a script from Shay Hatten, who penned the third John Wick movie. Ballerina was first announced in 2017.

The heroine of Ballerina will be motivated to seek revenge for the deaths of her family. A character referred to in the credits of John Wick 3: Parabellum as Ballerina was played by real-life ballerina Unity Phelan.

When Wick seeks refuge with Anjelica Huston’s The Director, a ballerina dances in the background, who shares the same style of tattoos that Wick does. Keanu Reeves is not confirmed to appear, but a cameo is reportedly a possibility.