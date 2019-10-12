Billy Porter in talks to join the cast of Camila Cabello's Cinderella

By Express News Service

Pose star Billy Porter is in talks to join the cast of Camila Cabello’s reimagining of Cinderella. If the deal goes through, Porter will be playing the fairy godmother. Kay Cannon is directing the film, in which Cabello will play the lead role. James Corden will produce the Sony film alongside Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell 73 banner.

Corden came up with the original idea, and Cabello, who will have her acting debut in this film, will also be involved with original music for the film. Details on the storyline are being kept under wraps, but it will focus on an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

Porter’s credits include FX’s Pose, Noel, The Humbling and most recently, Taylor Swift’s music video for her song You Need to Calm Down. He will next be seen in Like a Boss opposite Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish.