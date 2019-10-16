By Express News Service

Samara Weaving will join Henry Golding in the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes.

Haruka Abe, Ursula Corbero, Iko Uwais and Andrew Koji have also boarded the Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark movie.

The Captain director Robert Schwentke is helming and Brian Goldner is producing. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter’s War has penned the script.

The film marks the third G.I. Joe film Paramount has produced in the last decade, with its most recent — starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis — bringing in $350 million worldwide.

Weaving’s last project was the horror hit Ready or Not alongside Adam Brody. The film grossed $52 million on a $6 million budget. The actor is also in talks to star in the new Ryan Murphy series Hollywood.