Home Entertainment English

'The Addams Family' to get a sequel

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directed 'The Addams Family' from a screenplay by Pamela Pelter and Matt Lieberman.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Addams Family

The Addams Family

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Charlize Theron's "The Addams Family" will get a sequel, which will release on October 22, 2021.

"The Addams Family" released internationally on October 18.

The animated family comedy opened to $30 million, well above forecasts in the $21 million to $27 million range. The film follows Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester as they bring their love of the macabre to 21st century life to New Jersey, reports variety.com.

The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directed the film from a screenplay by Pamela Pelter and Matt Lieberman.

"The Addams Family" originated in 150 single panel cartoons by Charles Addams, about half of which were published in The New Yorker between 1938 and Addams' death in 1988.

The characters became famous through a sitcom, which ran for two seasons between 1964 and 1966 and led to several other TV series, two live-action films and a Broadway musical.

In an interview in the past, Theron also opened up about her film "The Addams Family". In the new film, the Addams are singled out in their New Jersey neighbourhood for their "abnormal behaviour".

"I think we are so scared of morbid themes that we freak our kids out," said Theron, adding: "Like anything in life, the more you talk about stuff, the more you turn the light on in the room and it's not so dark and it's not so scary."

Talking about the legacy of the Addams clan, the actress had said: "When you think of (the Addams) being around since the sixties, that's pretty powerful -- that they've always had their same values. But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement."

"We need to question the norm a little bit more and we need to find kindness and understanding for others that might not look like us or might not talk like us or might not sound like us. So, to be a part of something like that, and I know children and their families are going to go see that, if that grabs them somewhere in their heart to think about things a little differently, boy, would that be great," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Addams Family The Addams Family sequel
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp