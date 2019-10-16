'The Addams Family' to get a sequel

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Charlize Theron's "The Addams Family" will get a sequel, which will release on October 22, 2021.

"The Addams Family" released internationally on October 18.

The animated family comedy opened to $30 million, well above forecasts in the $21 million to $27 million range. The film follows Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester as they bring their love of the macabre to 21st century life to New Jersey, reports variety.com.

The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directed the film from a screenplay by Pamela Pelter and Matt Lieberman.

"The Addams Family" originated in 150 single panel cartoons by Charles Addams, about half of which were published in The New Yorker between 1938 and Addams' death in 1988.

The characters became famous through a sitcom, which ran for two seasons between 1964 and 1966 and led to several other TV series, two live-action films and a Broadway musical.

In an interview in the past, Theron also opened up about her film "The Addams Family". In the new film, the Addams are singled out in their New Jersey neighbourhood for their "abnormal behaviour".

"I think we are so scared of morbid themes that we freak our kids out," said Theron, adding: "Like anything in life, the more you talk about stuff, the more you turn the light on in the room and it's not so dark and it's not so scary."

Talking about the legacy of the Addams clan, the actress had said: "When you think of (the Addams) being around since the sixties, that's pretty powerful -- that they've always had their same values. But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement."

"We need to question the norm a little bit more and we need to find kindness and understanding for others that might not look like us or might not talk like us or might not sound like us. So, to be a part of something like that, and I know children and their families are going to go see that, if that grabs them somewhere in their heart to think about things a little differently, boy, would that be great," she added.