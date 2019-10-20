Actress Anna Ben signs 'Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu' director’s next

By Express News Service

'Kumbalangi Nights' fame Anna Ben will be joining director Ranjan Pramod’s next film. The actor has shared the news on her social media page.

A screenwriter-turned-director, Ranjan is known for writing films like 'Naran', 'Meeshamadhavan' and 'Achuvinte Amma'.

He made his directorial debut with Photographer. He last directed 'Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu', which was critically acclaimed as well as successful at the box office.

Anna will be also seen next in debutant Mathukutty Xavier’s 'Helen', which is set to release in November. Also starring Noble Jacob, the film is backed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

In addition, she has been cast in actor Musthafa’s directorial debut which will also feature 'Roshan Mathews' and 'Sreenath Bhasi'.