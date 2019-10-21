Reports suggest that Jared Leto tried to stop the new Joker movie

By Express News Service

Jared Leto was reportedly not thrilled with DC’s decision to make the new Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix, and now a new report alleges that Leto tried to stop the movie. According to sources, Leto was so frustrated with Warner Bros. making the new movie with Phoenix and director Todd Phillips that he complained to his then agents and also asked another one of his manager’s to try to reach out to top management at Warner Bros. to try to kill the new Joker movie.

A source from Leto’s team, however, denies the news. Leto and this agent, Irving Azoff—who represents Leto in his music endeavors—have since split up. Reports have suggested that Leto felt he was promised his own standalone Joker movie, and he was upset when Warner Bros. decided to make the new movie with Phoenix. Reportedly, WB management “wasn’t thrilled” with how Leto handled himself in the process of making Suicide Squad, his first appearance as Joker.

According to Leto, the number of Joker scenes cut from Suicide Squad’s theatrical version amounted to enough to fill an entire Joker movie. “I think that I brought so much to the table in every scene, it was probably more about filtering all of the insanity,” Leto said in an earlier interview.

“Because I wanted to give a lot of options, and I think there’s probably enough footage in this film for a Joker movie.Leto is still employed by Warner Bros., as he is filming The Little Things with Rami Malek and Denzel Washington at the studio currently.