Puerto Rican artist Ozuna will be part of the Fast & Furious 9

By Express News Service

Vin Diesel has confirmed that the Puerto Rican artist Ozuna will be part of the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, slated for a 2020 release.

Diesel shared a photo of himself posing with Ozuna and movie director Justin Lin on Instagram Monday “As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film,” he wrote in the caption. “They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9! Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always.”

Ozuna first entered the film industry in the 2018 Spanish-language comedy Qué León, about a relationship between two people with different social statuses.

Fast & Furious 9, which is a sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, will be the tenth instalment in The Fast and the Furious franchise and the ninth film in the main series.The movie is expected to be released May 22, 2020.