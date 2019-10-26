Home Entertainment English

A new season of Modern Love is on the cards  

Modern Love, inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name, explores love in different forms.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the series 'Modern Love'

A still from the series 'Modern Love'

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of the half-hour anthology series, Modern Love. The news comes just one week after the show’s successful season one debut.  Modern Love, inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name, explores love in different forms, with each episode bringing some of the column’s most beloved stories to life. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and John Slattery are just a few of the stars in the show’s first season. 

Season two of Modern Love will debut in 2020. Thursday’s announcement also revealed Amazon Studios’ new overall deal with the series’ writer, director and executive producer, John Carney. "Since its debut last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love."

"Being given the green light to proceed is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," Carney added. "Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward." Season one of Modern Love is available to stream now on Prime Video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modern Love Modern Love Season II Anne Hathaway Tina Fey Amazon Prime
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp