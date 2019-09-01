Home Entertainment English

I've never been recognised in industry: Kirsten Dunst

Dunst received widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson in Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man' trilogy.

Published: 01st September 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kirsten Dunst

Actress Kirsten Dunst (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kirsten Dunst says she feels like a "nobody" in Hollywood as she has never received award recognition despite several critically-acclaimed performances.

During an interview on SiriusXM's "In-Depth with Larry Flick", the 37-year-old actor listed such as films "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "Mary Antoinette", which were all panned by the critics but loved by the audiences.

"Remember 'Marie Antoinette' -- y'all panned it -- and now you all love it.

Remember 'Drop Dead Gorgeous'? Panned. Now, you all love it. It's, like, interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do people like later. I've never been recognised in my industry," Dunst said.

"I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice. For a Golden Globe (one) when I was little, and one for (TV series) 'Fargo'.

"I always feel like a nobody. I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from 'Bring It On'," she added.

Dunst, who received widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson in Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" trilogy, said part of the reason could be her lack of participation.

"I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough.

"But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything," the actor added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kirsten Dunst Hollywood Spiderman
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp