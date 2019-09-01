I've never been recognised in industry: Kirsten Dunst

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kirsten Dunst says she feels like a "nobody" in Hollywood as she has never received award recognition despite several critically-acclaimed performances.

During an interview on SiriusXM's "In-Depth with Larry Flick", the 37-year-old actor listed such as films "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "Mary Antoinette", which were all panned by the critics but loved by the audiences.

"Remember 'Marie Antoinette' -- y'all panned it -- and now you all love it.

Remember 'Drop Dead Gorgeous'? Panned. Now, you all love it. It's, like, interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do people like later. I've never been recognised in my industry," Dunst said.

"I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice. For a Golden Globe (one) when I was little, and one for (TV series) 'Fargo'.

"I always feel like a nobody. I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from 'Bring It On'," she added.

Dunst, who received widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson in Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" trilogy, said part of the reason could be her lack of participation.

"I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough.

"But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything," the actor added.