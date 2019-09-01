Singer Ellie Goulding marries art leader Caspar Jopling

By PTI

LONDON: Singer Ellie Goulding has tied the knot with fiance Caspar Jopling in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Goulding, 32, and Jopling, 27, got married at the gothic York Minster Cathedral in Yorkshire, England, reported BBC.

Among the guests who attended the ceremony were celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt, Sienna Miller, Jo Wicks, and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Goulding wore a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face.

The singer started dating Jopling, the New York-based art dealer, in April, 2017.

They got engaged in August last year.