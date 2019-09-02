Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' gets eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

The first-of-its-kind origins story takes on a film noir approach in telling the story of one of Gotham’s most infamous criminal masterminds.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix as Joker

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix as Joker

By Express News Service

Joaquin Phoenix‘s adaptation of Joker has just been met with extremely positive reviews with an eight-minute standing ovation at this weekend’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The first-of-its-kind origins story takes on a film noir approach in telling the story of one of Gotham’s most infamous criminal masterminds.

Director and writer Todd Phillip mentioned that films like The Man Who Laughs, Taxi Driver and Raging Bull were a great source of inspiration in giving the new Joker character a new breath of life.

Phillip has also gone on to say, “We thought this could be an exciting approach to this genre. I’m not sure what it means for DC or Marvel … It was a hard movie for us to get made, to convince DC and the studio at first, but we thought we would keep pushing because we thought it would be special.”

With still a little over a month left until the official release date of the film, some critics have commented that Phoenix’s role could potentially land him a Best Actor nomination at the 2020 Oscars. The film releases on October 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joker film Joaquin Phoenix Venice Film Festival
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp