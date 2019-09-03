Home Entertainment English

Harry Potter books removed from school after pastor says curses and spells 'real'

The pastor at St Edward Catholic School claimed that according to exorcists, the spells and curses may lead to 'conjuring evil spirits' when read out.

Published: 03rd September 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A Harry Potter book

A Harry Potter book (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee has banned Harry Potter books, saying that the curses and spells mentioned in JK Rowling's wizard saga may lead to "conjuring evil spirits" when read by a human being.

According to local news outlet The Tennessean, the pastor at St Edward Catholic School sent an email to the parents of the student informing them that he had contacted exorcists who advised the school to remove the books. "These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception," Reverend Dan Reehil wrote in his email.

"The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text," he added.

The "Harry Potter" series, published between 1997 and 2007, have sold over 450 million copies worldwide, distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into 79 languages, and have been turned into eight films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Edward Catholic School Harry Potter books removed JK Rowling Harry Potter Harry potter spells real Harry Potter curses real
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp