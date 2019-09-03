Kevin Hart's wife says he is recovering after crash injury

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is recovering well after back surgery following the horrific car crash, said his wife Eniko.

"He's great. He's going to be just fine. He's good. Everybody's good, thank God," Eniko said in a video obtained by 'TMZ' also pointing out that Hart is awake and recovering.

According to a source, the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days. Hart suffered severe back injuries and was hospitalised following a major car crash in California. The accident happened on Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway.

Crash scene video, shows Hart's car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road. The vehicle smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside, and its roof was completely crushed.