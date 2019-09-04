Home Entertainment English

Kristen Stewart opens up about dating Robert Pattinson in past

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson dated for four years before parting ways in July 2012 after Us Weekly published photos of Stewart kissing 'Snow White' director Rupert Sanders.

Published: 04th September 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

American actor Kristen Stewart.

American actor Kristen Stewart. ( Photo | AP )

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American actor Kristen Stewart recently reflected upon her past relationship with actor Robert Pattinson.

The two, who co-starred in the insanely popular 'Twilight' series, developed a loyal following, and fans were not only fascinated by the duo's on-screen chemistry but also Stewart's off-screen romance with Pattinson.

While the now-exes tried to protect their privacy, they were repeatedly questioned about their relationship. The 29-year-old actor looked back at the time in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, reported E! News.

ALSO READ: It's much more fun when you're an underdog: Robert Pattinson on playing Batman

"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours'," she told the magazine.

The two dated for four years before parting ways in July 2012 after Us Weekly published photos of Stewart kissing 'Snow White' director Rupert Sanders. The former couple briefly reconciled, but ultimately split in 2013.

Since then, Stewart has dated musician St. Vincent, singer Stephanie "Soko" Sokolinski and Stella Maxwell. The actor opened up about her decision to not label her sexuality while speaking with Harper's Bazaar in the new interview.

"I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it," she said.

"I just think we're all kind of getting to a place where - I don't know, evolution's a weird thing - we're all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it's this really gorgeous thing," the actor added.

She also doesn't care how her sexuality impacts her career.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart was told to hide sexuality to get Marvel movie

"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" she said. "I don't want to work with people like that."

Stewart also spoke about her newfound realisations, "Every day I get older, life gets easier."

The 'Panic Room' actor previously opened up about keeping mum during her time with Pattinson in an interview with the Sunday Times in March 2017.

"I wasn't hiding anything," she explained at the time.

"I didn't talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves," she added.

Stewart is currently rumoured to be dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Underwater', 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Happiest Season'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson Twilight Actors
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp