Streaming giant Netflix to experiment with week-by-week episode releases

The Great British Baking Show and Rhythm & Flow will have episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:34 PM

Streaming giant Netflix who previously followed a binge release method is looking to switch to a week-by-week release format. 

While the streaming giant is almost always known to release an entire season of a show at once—permitting viewers to watch the whole thing in one sitting or pace themselves—Netflix has decided to release some series on a weekly basis.

The Great British Baking Show is the first show to implement the new weekly treatment. Currently, only one instalment from the new collection is available to watch, with the program showing dates for upcoming episodes. Viewers can keep up with the reality competition as they would on regular cable.

Netflix’s new show Rhythm & Flow will also receive the weekly treatment. Featuring T.I. Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper as judges, the rap competition will be released in groups every week. The first four episodes will drop on October 9, then episodes 5-7 will air October 16, and the season will wrap with episodes 8-10 on October 23. The series aims to find the next big hip-hop artist with the help of T.I., Chance, and Cardi.

Netflix stipulates that “weekly release of licensed titles isn't new and in hopes of keeping Rhythm + Flow's winner a surprise, we're trying something new! But not happening with more shows than that.”

Hulu has employed a similar method throughout the years, releasing the first three episodes of a series during the first week, and then going to a weekly release schedule afterward.

