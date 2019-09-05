Peter Capaldi joins the cast of James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad'

By Express News Service

Peter Capaldi, the 12th Doctor Who in the long-running sci-fi series, joins the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson might join Capaldi in this film, which is written by Gunn.

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprise their roles from the 2016 film in the Gunn-directed sequel. The ensemble cast also includes Idris Elba, Storm Reid, John Cena, and David Dastmalchian.

Revolving around a group of supervillains recruited by the government to carry out a secret mission, The Suicide Squad will hit theatres on August 6, 2021. Academy Award winner Capaldi, a native of Scotland, starred in the titular role of Doctor Who between 2012 and 2017.