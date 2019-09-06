Home Entertainment English

Nicki Minaj aka Mrs Petty announces retirement from music 'to have a family'

Minaj last month announced that she will be walking down the aisle with boyfriend Kenneth Petty 'in 80 days.'

Published: 06th September 2019

Nicki Minaj

Singer Nicki Minaj (Photo | Nicki Minaj Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After making you groove on her hit numbers for years, singer and rapper Nicki Minaj has announced retirement from the music industry to "have a family."

The rapper made the stunning announcement on Thursday by tweeting, "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now."

Meanwhile, showing her love for fans and asking them to keep "reppin" her, she said, "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

Following Minaj's tweet, fans went into frenzy and a state of despair.

"Girl I don't know why she playing with us," tweeted a user.

Meanwhile, another user posted a gif of a man crying.

"So the music industry is over," wrote another user.

Minaj, during her Queen Radio show last month announced that she will be walking down the aisle with boyfriend Kenneth Petty "in 80 days."

The rapper even changed her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty" following the marriage news.

The two have been dating since December, last year, according to Minaj's Instagram.

Petty also unveiled a new tattoo of his lady love's birth name, Onika, in December, and featured in Minaj's music video for her song 'Megatron'.

