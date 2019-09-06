Home Entertainment English

Robert Downey Jr set to return as Iron Man for Marvel spinoff

The actor will return in a voiceover capacity as his character will be an AI, similar to Paul Bettany's J.A.R.V.I.S., who will train RiRi Williams to become a superhero.

Published: 06th September 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the Hero Award during the 2011 Scream Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello).

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Good news for all the 'Marvel' fans! Five months after Tony Stark, played by actor Robert Downey Jr, sacrificed himself for the greater good in the 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', Marvel sources have claimed that he is preparing to return as the iconic superhero Iron Man once more.

The upcoming launch of the new streaming service Disney+ will allow more Marvel stories to be told. Downey Jr. will reportedly reprise his role for a new Disney+ spinoff, reported Fox News.

According to We Got This Covered, the Marvel bosses are prepping for a series based on Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues Stark's legacy in the comic books.

The actor will return in a voiceover capacity as his character will be an AI, similar to Paul Bettany's J.A.R.V.I.S., who will train RiRi Williams to become a superhero.

Ironheart was created by Marvel Comics back in 2015 but faced criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of a young black female and for the lack of black female writers.

Bosses later drafted in sociologist Eve Ewing when they launched a standalone comic for Ironheart last year.

Earlier this year, the writer introduced Downey Jr. at an event where he gave his approval for Ironheart to take over from Ironman in the Marvel universe. Besides 'Ironman' reboot, Disney chief executive Bob Iger has already confirmed reimaginations of a number of fan favourite characters.

'Home Alone', 'Night at the Museum' and 'Cheaper by the Dozen' are just some of the movies that will be rebooted for Disney+. The streaming service will launch in the US in November and is scheduled to arrive in the UK next year.

The platform will bring more than 7,500 TV episodes and 400 movies, as well as films from the 'Star Wars' and 'Marvel' worlds in its attempt to take over rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Downey Jr Marvel Iron Man Tony Stark
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp