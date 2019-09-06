Taylor Swift tops Hot 100 songwriters, Hot 100 producers charts

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Just a fortnight after dropping her latest album 'Lover', singer Taylor Swift is leading the Billboard Hot 100 songwriters list along with the Hot 100 producers chart.

She is maintaining her spot at the songwriter's list for the second week while it's her first time on the Hot 100 producers charts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift is ruling both the charts with 18 songs from the album in the Hot 100 entries.

With this, the 29-year old singer follows Finneas O'Connell as the only artist to lead both rankings simultaneously back in June.

Earlier this month, 'Lover' stood atop the No.1 Billboard 200 chart. The new album has earned 867,000 equivalent album units in the US last week, according to Nielson Music, cited by Billboard.

Swift while sharing the inspiration behind her album which dropped on August 23 said, "This album felt aesthetically to me, very daytime, very sunlit fields."

"I wrote this from a perspective of a much more open, free, romantic, whimsical place, and I'm so happy to share that with you soon," she added.