Home Entertainment English

This is why Camila Cabello is tight-lipped about her relationship with Shawn Mendes

The two sparked romance rumours when they released their steamy music video of their song 'Senorita', which premiered just a few days before the news of Cabello's breakup.

Published: 06th September 2019 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shawn_Mendes_and_Camila_Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello accept the award for best collaboration for 'Senorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards on 26 August 2019. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes for the first time.

The 22-year-old singer, who has been sparking romance rumours with Mendes, reflected upon her personal life in her cover story for Elle's Women in Music issue, reported E! News.

Cabello opened up about the need to protect her relationship with Mendes, especially with so much speculation surrounding the dynamic duo.

"Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else," Cabello told Elle.

"As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that," she added.

Addressing the relationship speculation, Cabello said, "I don't know, people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching."

"That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and his. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it, because I want to protect it," she added.

The singer also spoke to Elle about working with Mendes, sharing, "I mean, I love him. We have always connected, we have the best time together. Shawn texted me the idea for the chorus for 'Senorita.' He was like, 'Hey, what if we work on this and do it together?'"

"I was on the Taylor Swift tour and hadn't been in the studio for a while. I didn't want to do it, and then a few months later, I couldn't get the song out of my head," Cabello continued.

Eventually, Cabello accepted Mendes' offer, but she was almost too late.

"I finally told him, 'I think we should do this.' He was like, 'I don't want to do it anymore.' It went back and forth for, like, eight months. Then we finally went into the studio and reworked it so we both felt good about it, without any pressure. I love working with him so much," she said.

The two sparked romance rumours in June when they released their steamy music video of their song 'Senorita', which premiered just a few days before the news of Cabello's breakup from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey broke.

Mendes and Cabello were spotted getting cozy for the first time while attending a 4th of July party together. They have been inseparable since then, with Cabello attending several of her beau's tours and concerts. The rumoured couple also performed together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

"Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other," a source previously told Us Weekly of their budding romance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes Senorita
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp