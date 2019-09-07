‘Door is closed’ on Spider-Man rejoining Marvel Cinematic Universe: Sony Pictures Chief

By Express News Service

Last month, it was announced that Spider-Man rights holders Sony Pictures would be splitting from Marvel Studios following the release of Far From Home, thus putting Tom Holland’s MCU future into doubt.

The latest development in the story is that at an Entertainment & Technology summit, Sony Pictures chairman Tony Vinciquerra shared the unfortunate news that “for the moment, the door is closed” with Marvel.

He stressed that there is “no ill will” between the two companies, and did hint at a resolution in the future by saying, “It’s a long life.”Vinciquerra also objected to many Marvel fans’ belief that Kevin Feige was responsible for Spider-Man’s box office success since he joined the MCU. “We had a great run with [Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Vinciquerra pointed out.

“We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out. The Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”