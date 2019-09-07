Home Entertainment English

‘Door is closed’ on Spider-Man rejoining Marvel Cinematic Universe: Sony Pictures Chief

The Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own.

Published: 07th September 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | Screengrab, Marvel Website)

By Express News Service

Last month, it was announced that Spider-Man rights holders Sony Pictures would be splitting from Marvel Studios following the release of Far From Home, thus putting Tom Holland’s MCU future into doubt.

The latest development in the story is that at an Entertainment & Technology summit, Sony Pictures chairman Tony Vinciquerra shared the unfortunate news that “for the moment, the door is closed” with Marvel. 

He stressed that there is “no ill will” between the two companies, and did hint at a resolution in the future by saying, “It’s a long life.”Vinciquerra also objected to many Marvel fans’ belief that Kevin Feige was responsible for Spider-Man’s box office success since he joined the MCU. “We had a great run with [Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Vinciquerra pointed out. 

“We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out. The Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spiderman Sony Pictures
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp