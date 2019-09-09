Home Entertainment English

Years before #MeToo charges, Harvey Weinstein's brother confronted his 'misbehaviour' in scathing letter 

If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehaviour so in this area then announce it to your wife and family, Bob Weinstein had written.

L-R: Harvey Weinstein with director Robert Rodriguez and brother Bob Weinstein. (Photo | File, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Tainted film mogul Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein knew about his misdeeds two years before allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Bob had written a letter to Harvey saying his 'misbehaviour' brought shame to their family, according to a new book, reported Page Six.

The unreported letter is printed in the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,' authored by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein's lawyers claim accuser trying to 'conceal' truth

"You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehaviour," Bob wrote to Harvey, who is set to face trial in 2020 on charges of sexual assault and rape, according to excerpts published Sunday by the Times, cited Page Six.

"Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehaviour in various ways," Bob wrote further.

"If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehaviour so in this area then announce it to your wife and family," he added.

Harvey Weinstein escaped unhurt after ramming car into tree

This is the first time Bob has commented since the story broke out; he blamed his own struggle with substance abuse for waving off his brother's behaviour as sex addiction, and eventually stopped intervening.

"I got worn out," he told the reporters. "I said, 'I surrender,' see?"

The book is set to be released Tuesday.

