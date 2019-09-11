Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan endorses female James Bond idea

Home Entertainment English

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan thinks that now is the right time for a woman to play the iconic James Bond character.

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan thinks that now is the right time for a woman to play the iconic James Bond character. In the face of all the rumours and speculation that Lashana Lynch is expected to take on the baton as the next 007, Brosnan was in approval of the idea.

“We’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting,” he said.Talking about the ramifications of the #MeToo era and how it would affect the franchise, Brosnan said that it would have to change with the times. “Without question, yes... The #MeToo movement has been relevant, significant, and well needed in our society, so they’ll have to address that.”

Brosnan, who acted in four James Bond films, looks back at them as the highlights in his career. “James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days it just goes with the territory.”

Brosnan is currently scheduled to shoot a Netflix comedy with Will Farrell and Rachel McAdams.The next James Bond film, No Time To Die is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last. It will hit the screens on April 2020.

