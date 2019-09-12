Chiwetel Ejiofor to share the screen with Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'

By Express News Service

Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for his role as Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange, will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Infinite, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The cast of Infinite is being assembled role by role, with filming set to begin at the end of September in London. Written by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, the feature-length movie is an adaptation of a novel by D Eric Maikranz from 2009 called The Reincarnationist Papers.

The story follows a group of men and women who are nearly immortals. Known as the Infinites, they have been reincarnating for centuries. To fight evil, the group must rely on a man suffering from schizophrenia (Mark Wahlberg). He soon learns that all of his dreams are in fact memories of his past lives.

Chiwetel Ejiofor will play a member of the Infinites who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and who plans to use it against the others.Dylan O’Brien and Sophie Cookson have also been cast.Chiwetel Ejiofor’s recently voiced Scar in the Lion King remake. He will also be appearing in Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil that is scheduled to release on October 18.