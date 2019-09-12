Home Entertainment English

Film on controversial #MeToo accused yoga guru Bikram Choudhury premieres in TIFF

Halfway through, "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator" takes a dark turn as the female yoga enthusiasts who speak on camera describe their harrowing encounters with Bikram.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

bikram_yogi

Bikram Choudhury (center, pantsless) leads a class in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Controversial yoga guru Bikram Choudhury, who built an empire of hundreds of studios in North America and elsewhere before he fell from grace, is the subject of a compelling and timely no-holds-barred documentary that had its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, titled "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator", has been directed by the Melbourne-born, Los Angeles-based Eva Orner.

It traces the Bikram Yoga story all the way from the man's meteoric rise in the 1970s to his disgrace in recent times owing to accusations of rape and sexual harassment.

The primary purpose of making the film, Orner said after a screening for the press and industry here, is to "tell the story of the women and bring it to the attention of the world. They spoke out in an environment that wasn't supportive."

Several women have levelled charges against Bikram Choudhury. A few of them are in the film speaking candidly about their humiliation at the hands of the man they looked up to. These allegations have been upheld by a court in California, but Choudhury, now a fugitive from the US law, still roams free.

(Photo | bikramyoga.com)

Apart from free-wheeling interviews with many of his acolytes, including his legal adviser-turned-adversary Micki Jafa-Bodden, the film features tapes of his deposition in which he reveals a rather twisted sense of his right and wrong.

The film ends with videos of Choudhury conducting yoga camps in Mexico and Spain, away from the long arms of the law.

The initial portions of the film draw upon on the reminiscences of his followers to throwing light on Choudhury's personality.

He is always seen in a black speedo egging his students to push themselves to their limits of physical endurance.

He teaches a yoga routine that is made up 26 postures and two breathing exercises done in an atmosphere that is described as "dystopian", where participants are deprived of food and sleep and made to go through a nine-week 'hot yoga' session in a torture chamber of sorts.

The film investigates Bikram Choudhury's origins in Kolkata, where he picked up the rudiments from legendary yoga therapist Bishnu Ghosh and took the techniques westwards and earned himself thousands of acolytes and millions of dollars.

Halfway through, "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator" takes a dark turn as the female yoga enthusiasts who speak on camera describe their harrowing encounters with Bikram.

When the filmmaker was developing the project, the #MeToo campaign broke.

"It made the film more exciting and urgent," said Orner, whose producing credits include the Oscar-winning documentary "Taxi to the Dark Side" (2007).

"While we wait for the Harvey Weinstein trial to begin, it is important to show how easy it is powerful men to get away with serious sexual misdemeanours," Orner said.

The filmmaker is aware that Bikram Choudhury has "absolute supporters" who still do not believe that he could be guilty and that there are others who "simply do not care" about his transgressions.

According to Orner, they love his yoga routine so much that we are willing to overlook everything else.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TIFF 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Bikram Choudhury yoga guru metoo sexual harassment
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp