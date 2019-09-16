Actor Jason Dors Lake dies just days after birthday

By IANS

LONDON: Late actress Diana Dors youngest son Jason Dors Lake has died at the age of 50.

Jason, who had starred in films like "South Kensington Mad Dogs" and "Englishmen", died just days after celebrating his 50th birthday on September 11.

The news was announced on Sunday morning with a statement posted on Facebook group Diana Dors: The Legacy, reports metro.co.uk.

It said: "Good morning, it saddens me to inform you of the passing of Diana's youngest son, Jason Dors Lake at the age of 50. Please join me in offering condolences, thoughts and prayers to Jason's loved ones and close friends at this time."

The message added: "It is not known how he died but family and friends are said to be shocked at his sudden death."

Jason was the youngest of Diana's three sons. His father was actor Alan Lake.

Diana was known as the British Marilyn Monroe with her similar bright blonde hair and memorable movie roles. The actress died on May 4, 1984 at the age of 52 after a battle with ovarian cancer.