Katie Price reveals being target of kidnap threat

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Katie Price has revealed that she was the target of a kidnap threat organised by 'Essex-based gangsters'.

In an interview to "The Sun", Katie spoke about the the scary experience after police officers visited her home to break the news of a kidnap plot last week.

She said: "It's been horrible. The police were trying to get hold of me all week to tell me they'd discovered this threat against me, a plan to kidnap me. I have been upgraded to a 'red' security alert which means I'm basically just a touch of a button away from contacting them in an emergency, if someone attacks me."

After receiving such threats, the "Hurricane" hitmaker installed top-of-the-range new security cameras around her Sussex mansion and bought a protection dog.