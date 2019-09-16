Laura Dern debunks Bradley Cooper romance rumours

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Laura Dern has dismissed all dating rumours with actor Bradley Cooper and says they are just friends.

The "Big Little Lies" star and "A Star is Born" actor-director were seen dining together in New York City, weeks after Cooper's split from his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk in June.

Dern says their relationship is strictly platonic.

ALSO READ: Is Lady Gaga the reason for Bradley Cooper's split with Irina Shayk?

"We're amazing friends. We're so lucky. And we're family," she told usmagazine.com.

"I mean, everybody's always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he's the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world," she adds. "So I don't blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he's spectacular."

Cooper and Shayk were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019 and share daughter Lea, two.

Dern shares two children with musician Ben Harper, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2013.