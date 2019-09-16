Singer Rod Stewart opens up on fight against cancer

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Legendary singer Rod Stewart has revealed that he secretly battled prostate cancer for over two years.

During a fundraising event for the Prostate Project, Stewart, 74, spoke about his fight against cancer, reports "mirror.co.uk".

"Tonight would be a nice night to come out of the closet... Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests."

The "Maggie May" hitmaker also urged people to to get regular health check-ups.

"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. If you're positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face I've worked for two years and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me," he added.