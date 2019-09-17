Taika Waititi’s 'Jojo Rabbit' wins People’s Choice Award at TIFF 2019

By Express News Service

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival drew to a close on Sunday, and the much-coveted People’s Choice Award went to Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire, Jojo Rabbit.

The Thor: Ragnarok director’s latest film, which sees him play Adolf Hitler, also stars Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, and Roman Griffin Davis. It is based on the book, Caging Sides, by Christine Leunens.

Jojo Rabbit pipped the likes of Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Palme d’Or winner Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-Ho, which won the first and second runners-up awards, respectively.

Interestingly, the next step for films that win the People’s Choice Award is considered to be the Academy Awards. Over the past 11 years, 10 films that won at TIFF have been nominated for Best Picture Oscar, with four going on to win too.