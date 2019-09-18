Netflix to buy 'Seinfeld' streaming rights after losing 'Friends' and 'The Office'

By Express News Service

Netflix has reportedly acquired the worldwide streaming rights for Seinfeld from Sony Picture Television beginning in 2021 when the sitcom’s current deal with Hulu expires. The big move comes at a crucial point for Netflix, which is poised to lose two of its most popular shows in its catalogue over the next couple of years.

Friends is set to leave Netflix for WarnerMedia’s new HBO Max platform in 2020, while The Office will move to Comcast’s in-house service in 2021.

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

“It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix.”Netflix is already the home to Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee as well as his most recent stand-up special.

